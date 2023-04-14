Potentially record-breaking warmth again Friday, tracking rain & t-storms Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Another summer-like day is ahead of us again! It couldn’t be a better way to close out the workweek, especially because of the lighter wind today. There are Red Flag Warnings up north again due to how quickly we’ve dried out through this week. Check with the DNR or your local officials to see if there are any burn bans in your area.

The weekend, particularly Sunday, has a cold front moving through which brings the next round of rain. Thunderstorms will also pop-up along the front. This rain will be beneficial after this week. It is worth noting though that Saturday will be dry essentially all day, so any outdoor plans you have will still be in good shape!

Today

Temperatures are anywhere between 10 and 20 degrees cooler than this same time yesterday, making it comfortably cool outside. It’s just some light jacket weather but a very nice morning! The bus stops on the way home will be just like the last few days: tons of sun and warm! Highs today reach up to around 82 degrees. This will likely set new records in Saginaw, Flint, and Houghton Lake today. The wind will also be much lighter at only 5 to 10 mph from the southwest. We’ll have sunshine with only a few high clouds this evening.

Friday will see highs in the lower 80s, potentially record-setting. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will eventually turn more partly cloudy with a low of 55 degrees. The wind will be calm though, so overall it’s another nice evening and night ahead of us!

Friday night falls into the middle 50s. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

As mentioned above, any outdoor plans you have Saturday are in good standing! We’ll have mostly sunny skies to start the day but generally it will be variably cloudy. Skies shouldn’t get more than partly cloudy at any given point. We could have a few sprinkles in the evening, but that chance stands at 20% or less -- no need to change or cancel any plans! We’ll have a high of 80 degrees Saturday with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday reaches right around 80 again. (WNEM)

Sunday is where conditions turn more active. This will be with a cold front coming in, that front has been slowing down though allowing it to arrive later. The morning Sunday will be nearly all-dry, we could even see some peeks of sun too. Around noon, we’ll begin to have showers move in from the southwest. Shortly after noon, more rain and a handful of thunderstorms will develop along the cold front.

Rain and storms pick up along the cold front Wednesday. (WNEM)

We’ll need to monitor the potential for severe weather on Sunday. Though it is a lower chance, we still want you to be aware that it is possible with us having some of the ingredients; mainly, decent forcing from the cold front and some amounts of storm fuel/instability given that we’ll warm up into the 70s. As always, we’ll keep you updated heading through the weekend!

Sunday could hold some stronger storms along the cold front. (WNEM)

Showers continue into Sunday evening and night, though they’ll be more scattered. Rain totals are continuing to check in just on either side of the 0.50″ mark, beneficial with how quickly we dried out this week! The heavier totals will be more sporadic because of the downpours and thunderstorms.

Rain totals should land just on either side of the 0.50" mark. (WNEM)

For a look at the cold start next week, take a look at the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.