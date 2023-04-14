Some mid-Michigan hospitals easing mask mandates

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Some hospitals in mid-Michigan are easing mask restrictions for staff, patients, and visitors.

MyMichigan Health, McLaren, and Covenant HealthCare are lifting some mask mandates, signaling that the pandemic is getting closer to being in the rear-view mirror.

Dr. Matthew Deibel from Covenant said this move will improve patient care.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Deibel said. “We’re very excited to have mask optional coming up here starting this Monday.”

Deibel said he is glad to see Covenant HealthCare entering the next chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Covenant is joining the Michigan Health & Hospital Association’s decision to drop mask requirements in most situations.

“Generally speaking, if you’re coming to the hospital, whether it be to the clinic, or to the emergency department, or in-patient to visit somebody, you are not required to wear a mask,” Deibel said. “Masks will still be provided. You can still wear one if you would like. But it’s no longer required.”

Deibel said he believes this will improve patient care, especially for older people who may have had trouble understanding words filtered through a mask.

“Health care is a personable field. It’s a very human connection field. And so, to not see each other’s faces, whether it be co-workers or patients, it’s been tough,” Deibel said.

He said after three years, this is a significant step.

“It’s an acknowledgment of the fact that the overall cases of COVID, particularly the cases that cause people to be hospitalized, have gone down dramatically,” Deibel said.

He added patients who could have COVID, or have a suppressed immune system, will still need to wear masks, but he pointed out vaccines can reduce the potential severity of infection, and there are now effective ways to treat it.

“It doesn’t mean that we can completely ignore COVID; it will still cause problems sometimes,” Deibel said. “This is just one of those next phases in this as this pandemic is winding down. It’s something that we’ve got to learn to live with. Just like we learn to live with the flu, and RSV, and other illnesses.”

Covenant’s new mask policy will take effect Monday morning at 6 a.m.

Dr. Paul Berg, senior vice president and chief medical officer at MyMichigan Health, released the following statement:

MyMichigan Health is pleased to join the Michigan Health & Hospital Association and many other major health systems throughout the state in easing masking requirements in non-patient care areas as COVID-19 numbers continue to decline and we use other effective ways to treat the virus, including vaccines and medical treatment. Up-to-date information on masking policies can be found on our website.

Dr. Justin Klamerus, executive vice president and chief medical officer of McLaren, also released a statement:

In early 2020, none of us could have imagined how COVID-19 would impact our lives. Although the future of this virus cannot be certain, we do appear to be entering a significant period of improvement with falling infection rates and substantial levels of vaccination and acquired immunity in our communities. McLaren will continue to monitor COVID rates in the communities we serve and adjust guidance to protect us all.

