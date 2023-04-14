Staying warm this weekend, showers and thunderstorms return mainly Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful week around the TV5 viewing area and our Friday has been no exception!

Temperatures have reached into the 70s and 80s once again this afternoon, and our humidity levels have remained low. That low humidity has unfortunately led to another round of Red Flag Warnings though, so be careful with any burning and be sure to follow any burn bans or restrictions that are in place.

For communities needing some relief from the dry conditions, it appears we’ll have that chance arriving by the end of the weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

As for your Friday evening plans, we have a gorgeous night ahead of us! Temperatures will remain very comfortable in the 70s most of the evening, with 60s taking over after the sun goes down (8:18 PM). Eventually, we’ll settle in the 50s again overnight for lows.

Lows will fall to the 50s tonight. (WNEM)

Winds will remain pretty light through the evening, with a light southeasterly flow, if they don’t go completely calm. Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight.

Saturday

Saturday will be the nicer day of the weekend if you’re flexible in your plans. Rain chances won’t be zero on Saturday, but they’ll be limited to just a few pop up showers or thunderstorms late Saturday afternoon or evening. Your odds are far better to not see rain than seeing it on Saturday, so no need to cancel plans.

A few showers are possible late Saturday afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

Highs will warm back up into the 70s and 80s once again away from the lakeshore, under partly to mostly sunny skies most of the day. We may see some periods of mostly cloudy skies going into the evening hours.

Winds should remain light out of the south or southeast on Saturday, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

High temperatures Saturday will be in the 70s and 80s. (WNEM)

Skies should be partly cloudy most of Saturday night, with some clearing possible into Sunday morning. Lows eventually settle in the middle 50s to near 60.

Sunday

Early afternoon showers and thunderstorms will start moving in from the west around lunchtime. (WNEM)

Sunday has a chance to start with some sunshine, but expect an increase in cloud cover as the day goes along. Eventually, showers and thunderstorms will become possible as soon as 12 PM - 1 PM and the chance will only grow into the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain and thunderstorms will be likely on Sunday evening. (WNEM)

There is a small chance that thunderstorms during this time may produce some locally strong wind gusts that could approach severe levels (58 mph or greater), so we are under a Marginal Risk (isolated risk) for severe weather on Sunday. We’ll monitor this threat through the weekend.

Rainfall amounts between 0.50″ to 1″ seem reasonable, though they could be locally higher in any thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts for Sunday. *locally higher amounts possible in thunderstorms* (WNEM)

We should be relatively dry through the first half of the day if you want to take advantage of another day of warmth, with highs expected to jump back into the middle 70s.

High temperatures on Sunday will remain warm, but will be cooler than Saturday. (WNEM)

Winds on Sunday will be more breezy than Saturday, with a southeasterly flow around 10 to 20 miles per hour and gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Dry weather will take back over briefly on Sunday night with lows dropping into the 30s and 40s. That sets the stage for our incoming rain and snow (yes, snow) showers on Monday.

