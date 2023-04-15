Active weather returns this weekend. Warm today, wet tomorrow.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are off to another mild start to our morning across Mid-Michigan with several locations south of the Bay starting out as-warm or warmer than our typical daytime highs for this time of year (middle 50s). As of 10am, our temperatures have already soared well into the lower 70s at several locations.

This afternoon should feature highs well into the lower and even middle 80s across Mid-Michigan. By the mid-late afternoon low showers chances should realized for folks along US-127, and west of I-75. These will be generally on the light side with only some very localized downpours and some isolated lightning. Showers will dissipate rather quickly with the loss of the afternoon heat as we transition into the evening.

Tonight skies remain cloud until the early morning hours when we gradually clear out, giving way to a sunny morning. Expect mild temperatures once again tomorrow morning, likely starting in the upper 50s-lower 60s. Our high temperatures tomorrow will likely reach the middle-upper 70s by early afternoon before a strong cold front passes over the area bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms could be a bit stronger with heavier downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

Behind this front, temperatures will begin cooling drastically, sending us down into the 50s by mid evening. Monday morning we should be starting in the lower-middle 30s with a few snow showers around at times.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

Below is a check of your Hour-By-Hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, tonight, tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon tomorrow evening and tomorrow night:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.