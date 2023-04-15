House fire in Grand Blanc Twp

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Grand Blanc Township Fire Department was called to a house fire on Friday night.

On Friday, April 14 about 7:30 p.m., Grand Blanc firefighters were called to a house fire at 5541 Continental Road in Grand Blanc Township, Fire Chief Robert Burdette said.

Burdette said a neighbor had noticed the fire and called 911, adding by the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the home was fully evolved, with flames reaching from the basement to the second story of the house.

One person was in the home at the start of the fire, but they were able to make it out safely, Burdette said. No injuries were reported.

Burdette said the department does not yet know the cause of the fire.

