Infectious disease experts discuss new phase of COVID-19

For all intents and purposes, the pandemic is over, but experts on infectious diseases are saying COVID isn't going away.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - For all intents and purposes, the pandemic is over, but experts on infectious diseases are saying COVID isn’t going away.

However, experts also are saying COVID is also no longer a severe health threat.

Related: Some mid-Michigan hospitals easing mask mandates

“COVID is more becoming a seasonal virus right now and not anything as it was before, a really scary virus,” CMU infectious disease expert Dr. Nicholas Haddad said.

The virus hospitalized thousands of people in its early phases. Now doctors are saying the worst is behind us.

“The number of new infections is very low,” Haddad said.

Haddad said he attributes this to a number of reasons, including vaccine-induced immunity and natural immunity from exposure.

Flint physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala said he agrees, calling COVID the modern-day flu.

“COVID is more like the flu in that it will knock us down and we shouldn’t be going to work and things like that when we have the flu, and the same thing with COVID. So, if we were to relate it to something that we’re used to, I would say more like the flu, and also because it’s likely to mutate and likely to have seasonal and annual variations more like the flu,” Mukkamala said.

However, Mukkamala pointed out COVID still can prove dangerous for vulnerable patients.

“Those are people that it’s still very much a real potential, dangerous, something that might cause hospitalization and something that could lead to death,” Mukkamala said. “So, it’s very real for a lot of people still, just not something that the average person has to worry about like they did before.”

Though we have emerged from the pandemic, Haddad said it’s important not to forget all the lives claimed by COVID-19.

“It is sobering to remember the numbers of infections and deaths in the United States. There have been 1.5 million cases and a total of 1.128 million deaths,” Haddad said.

COVID no longer being a severe threat is good news for hospitals, which continue to struggle to fill positions. About 100,000 registered nurses in the U.S. left the field due to the stress and burnout brought on by the pandemic.

Read next:
House fire in Grand Blanc Twp
The Grand Blanc Fire Department was called to a house fire in Grand Blanc Township on Friday...
Bay City Public Schools to open health clinic in 2024
A mid-Michigan school district is aiming to provide top notch medical care to students with a...
New drive-thru only coffee shop in Burton
The new Scooter's Coffee Shop in Burton opened up shop on Friday, April 14.
Midland bridge defaced, police seeking information
Graffiti on Currie Bridge in Midland.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking the public to stay away from an active police scene located at the Walmart in...
Police situation at Owosso Walmart resolved
A popular coffee chain has moved into the well-loved Big Boy location in Bridgeport that closed...
Popular coffee chain moves in to former Big Boy location
John Alan Vandemark
Sheriff: Missing, endangered man found dead
Jeremiah Solomon The Big Spin winner.
Bay Co. man wins $1M prize on Big Spin show
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Infectious disease experts discuss new phase of COVID-19
The Grand Blanc Fire Department was called to a house fire in Grand Blanc Township on Friday...
Flames engulf home in Grand Blanc Twp
The Grand Blanc Fire Department was called to a house fire in Grand Blanc Township on Friday...
Drone video of a fire in Grand Blanc Township
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: 1 person has died from blastomycosis infection after working at Escanaba mill