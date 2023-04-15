Saginaw blanked by Sting, 3-0 in Game 1

Sarnia, Ont. – The Saginaw Spirit (4-4) lost Game 1, 3-0, to the Sarnia Sting (5-2) Friday, April 14, at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

With 21 saves on 23 shots, Tristan Lennox played his eighth game of this year’s postseason for the Spirit. While no Saginaw skater found the back of the net, Zayne Parekh led the way with four shots. Nolan Burke earned two helpers while Zach Filak, Easton Wainwright, and Sasha Pastujov each scored a goal for the Sting. Benjamin Gaudreau earned his second career playoff shutout by stopping all 26 shots he faced.

After just over 17 minutes of back-and-forth play, Sarnia scored the first goal of the series at 17:21. Marcus Limpar-Lantz received the puck from Nolan Burke behind the Spirit’s net. The center sent a pass to Easton Wainwright at Lennox’s doorstep. Wainwright shot the puck through the goaltender for his third of the postseason.

At the end of the first period, Sarnia led 1-0 despite an 11-9 Saginaw shot lead.

The second period began with the Spirit down a skater after Zayne Parekh went to the box for high sticking at 10:34. Sarnia could not add to their lead on the chance.

After 40 minutes, the Sting still led 1-0 and the Spirit held a 17-15 shot advantage.

The third period started with Sarnia adding to their lead just 88 seconds in. Ty Voit got the puck to Nolan Burke in the Spirit’s zone. Zach Filak received it next on a one-timer pass and put it past Lennox’s blocker for his third of the playoffs.

With four minutes left in regulation, Lennox was called to the bench for an extra attacker. The Sting used the chance to score an empty net goal courtesy of Sasha Pastujov. Luca Del Bel Belluz and Ethan Del Mastro each earned assists.

Sarnia took Game 1 3-0 on the back of Gaudreau’s shutout. Saginaw held a 26-24 shot advantage in the loss.

Saginaw plays Game 2 against the Sting in Sarnia Sunday, April 16, at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Puck drop is at 2:05 p.m.

