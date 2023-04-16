Cats in Wheeler in need of new homes

WHEELER, Mich. - Deb Johnson has been taking care of 26 cats for the last two and a half years. Her sister, Doris Green, took in strays found wandering on her 35-acre property in her final years. Johnson inherited the cats and the home after Green passed away in 2020.

Visiting the home three times a day, Johnson says the cats deserve proper care. However, with over 20 animals, it’s a financial burden.

“We’ve had difficulty in getting any sort of rescue to accept an animal because they are all busting at the seams,” said veterinarian Sharon Waugh, who helped Green care for the cats.

Despite the circumstances, the cats are in good health. They are spayed and neutered and have tested negative for feline leukemia and FIV. Some are shy while others are looking for more attention, but they all have unique personalities that Johnson hopes will be appreciated by their future owners.

“I’d like to see them in homes where people appreciate their personalities. And people who understand it’s not their fault,” said Johnson.

If you are interested in helping these cats find a new home, you are urged to reach out to: WaughVeterinaryServices@gmail.com

