Cats in Wheeler in need of new homes

By Hannah Jewell and Liam Marks
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELER, Mich. - Deb Johnson has been taking care of 26 cats for the last two and a half years. Her sister, Doris Green, took in strays found wandering on her 35-acre property in her final years. Johnson inherited the cats and the home after Green passed away in 2020.

Visiting the home three times a day, Johnson says the cats deserve proper care. However, with over 20 animals, it’s a financial burden.

“We’ve had difficulty in getting any sort of rescue to accept an animal because they are all busting at the seams,” said veterinarian Sharon Waugh, who helped Green care for the cats.

Despite the circumstances, the cats are in good health. They are spayed and neutered and have tested negative for feline leukemia and FIV. Some are shy while others are looking for more attention, but they all have unique personalities that Johnson hopes will be appreciated by their future owners.

“I’d like to see them in homes where people appreciate their personalities. And people who understand it’s not their fault,” said Johnson.

If you are interested in helping these cats find a new home, you are urged to reach out to: WaughVeterinaryServices@gmail.com

Read next:
Midland bridge defaced, police seeking information
Graffiti on Currie Bridge in Midland.
Bay City Public Schools to open health clinic in 2024
A mid-Michigan school district is aiming to provide top notch medical care to students with a...
Some mid-Michigan hospitals easing mask mandates
Some hospitals in mid-Michigan are easing mask restrictions for staff, patients, and visitors.
Infectious disease experts discuss new phase of COVID-19
For all intents and purposes, the pandemic is over, but experts on infectious diseases are...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Blanc Fire Department was called to a house fire in Grand Blanc Township on Friday...
Flames engulf home in Grand Blanc Twp
Graffiti on Currie Bridge in Midland.
Midland bridge defaced, police seeking information
After new gun bills were signed into law on Thursday, April 13, a local gun store owner weighed...
Local gun store owner speaks on new gun laws
Consumers Energy
Planned power outage on Saturday for Midland residents
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster

Latest News

Deb Johnson is looking to find a home for 26 cats in Wheeler.
Cats in Wheeler need to be adopted.
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, April 16
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, April 16
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, April 15
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, April 15
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, April 15
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, April 15