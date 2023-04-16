Mount Morris building explodes overnight

Mount Morris building left destroyed after an explosion overnight.
Mount Morris building left destroyed after an explosion overnight.
By Hannah Jewell and Liam Marks
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) - A downtown building in Mount Morris exploded overnight, causing extensive damage and prompting an investigation into the cause of the blast. An intersection and a couple of businesses in the area are closed during the cleanup and investigation.

The explosion and subsequent fire caused massive damage to the intersection of Saginaw and Mount Morris, leaving shards of debris scattered across the street. Luckily, no one was inside the building at the time of the explosion, which also cut power to at least two businesses on the block.

Mount Morris Fire Department Lieutenant Mike Kidd said they were dispatched to the scene at 11:15 pm and arrived to find the center of the roof caved in with fire coming out. Fortunately, they were able to get the fire under control fairly quickly.

The building, which was a popular billiard hall, was recently sold to the liquor store next door and was being renovated, according to city officials and residents. It was a landmark to people in the area, with some recalling memories of Christmas trees on top during holiday parades.

The intersection will remain closed for the next two to four days until the investigation is complete. Residents in the area are shocked by the incident, with one saying, “It’s hard to believe something like this would happen.” Another simply called it “crazy.”

In the meantime, officials are urging residents to avoid the area while the cleanup and investigation are ongoing.

