Showers and thunderstorms for all this afternoon followed by a big cool down tonight.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are warming well into the upper 60s and lower 70s as of 10am this morning. Warmth and moisture are surging northward into Mid-Michigan ahead of a sharp cold front that it making its way eastward towards us. On the cold front, as it passes by later this afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will develop and move through all of Mid-Michigan. These showers and thunderstorms should provide most areas with a decent chance at rain accumulations of generally 0.10″-0.40″. Heavier downpours, lightning and gusty winds will be possible. A couple stronger wind gusts of severe level (58mph or greater) are possible.

Showers and thunderstorms move out of Mid-Michigan after the cold front passes over head by late afternoon and early evening leaving us in a cooler southwest breeze that will filter in much cooler air. As we head into the overnight hours, through early Monday morning, temperatures will be falling into the middle 30s making for the coldest start to a morning since early last week and last weekend depending on where you are. Some snow showers will also exist for Mid-Michigan late tomorrow morning and through the afternoon. By mid-afternoon, temperatures will attempt to push into the lower-middle 40s (if we are lucky) making for a mix between rain and snow showers.

We remain cooler through Tuesday before a gradual warm up to end the week.

Here is a look at the Hour-By-Hour forecast for this morning, this afternoon, this evening, tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.