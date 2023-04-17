$4.3M received for free recycling carts for Flint residents

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and The Recycling Partnership, a nonprofit, are giving millions in funding to help the city of Flint provide homes with free 96-gallon recycling carts.

According to the city, $4.3 million will be provided: $1 million from EGLE and $3.3 million from the Recycling Partnership.

“I want to thank our partners at EGLE and The Recycling Partnership for helping make recycling more accessible for Flint residents,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Many times, due to a lack of resources, Flint is trailing behind and trying to catch up. But through this grant, we can take the lead on introducing a state-of-the-art recycling system that has the potential to improve quality of life and sustainability, not only in Flint, but across Michigan.”

The city said its current recycling program requires residents to provide their own recycling bins at the curb and that most of the bins do not have lids. The new carts will help contain fly-away material that can contribute to blight and harm the environment while making sanitation workers’ jobs safer.

Flint said the carts will increase recycling participation and make it easier for residents to recycle. The city projects that the amount of material recycled in Flint could increase from 624 tons per year to 5,400 tons per year.

The Flint City Council has yet to accept the grants.

