AG warns consumers of ‘juice jacking’

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders to beware of another method hackers are using to steal personal data.

The FBI calls it “juice jacking”. It is a cyber-theft tactic that can occur whenever an electronic device is plugged into a public charging station that can be found in airports or hotel lobbies.

Since public charging stations are open to anyone, officials said bad actors can secretly install malware into the stations. When consumers plug in their devices, the malware gains access to the device being charged, and can lock the device or export personal data and passwords.

The attorney general’s office said juice jacking can happen in two ways: by plugging a device into a public USB port with your own charging cable, or by using an infected cable provided by someone else.

The FCC reported some incidents of infected cables being given away as promotional gifts. Investigators said in some cases, hackers will install and hide a skimming device inside the USB ports of the kiosk.

“This is yet another nefarious way bad actors have discovered that allows them to steal and profit from what doesn’t belong to them,” Nessel said. “Consumers typically don’t think twice before plugging into a public charging station. But knowing the risks and alternatives will allow them to protect themselves and their personal information.”

You can follow these tips to avoid being a victim of juice jacking:

Avoid using a public USB charging station. Use an AC power outlet instead.

Bring an AC outlet charger, car chargers, and your own USB cables with you when traveling.

Carry a portable charger or external battery.

Consider carrying a charging-only cable (which prevents data from sending or receiving while charging) from a trusted supplier.

If you plug your device into a USB port and a prompt appears asking you to select “share data” or “charge only,” always select “charge only.”

“Be vigilant when charging your devices in public because you never know who or what is waiting to snatch your data when you least expect it,” Nessel said.

