Cool air lingers through Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - You know what they say... if you don’t like the weather in Michigan, just wait five minutes and things will change.

Well, it took longer than five minutes, but the end result is the same. We’ve been on a stretch of 70s and 80s, and today we’ve crashed back to reality with 30s and 40s this afternoon. If that weren’t enough, we’re seeing snow mix in with rain and some areas have seen plain old snow showers.

We all know this is 100% possible during the month of April, but after a stretch like last week and this weekend, it’s tough to take!

This Evening & Overnight

Scattered showers will remain possible through this evening before diminishing late tonight. (WNEM)

As we head through this evening, our area of low pressure responsible for these showers will drift off to the north and east, and we should gradually see the coverage of showers diminish into late tonight. As we cool off into the overnight, mostly snow showers should take over, but no significant accumulation would be expected.

Lows will drop to the 20s and 30s tonight. (WNEM)

Outside of any showers, mostly cloudy to overcast skies will remain in place overnight, with a breezy west northwest wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour. Gusts near 25 to 30 miles per hour will also be possible, keeping overnight lows in the 20s and 30s, feeling more like the teens to middle 20s.

Tuesday

A few lingering rain and snow showers are expected on Tuesday, but the coverage will be significantly less than Monday.

A few lingering showers are possible early Tuesday before drying out in the afternoon. (WNEM)

Highs will remain cool for another day tomorrow with our continued west northwesterly flow around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting to 30 miles per hour. We should land in the upper 30s to middle 40s for highs on Tuesday, and feel more like the 20s and 30s with the wind chill.

High temperatures Tuesday are expected to be cool once again in the 40s. (WNEM)

Skies will begin clearing into Tuesday night, and any vegetation will need to be protected as lows are expected to drop into the 20s for most areas. We may see a round of Frost Advisories or Freeze Warnings. We’ll keep you posted on any that are issued!

