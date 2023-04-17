Flint residents voice frustrations over asphalt plant

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Some Flint residents and environmental groups are voicing their frustrations after a controversial asphalt plant opened last week in Genesee Township.

Critics of the plant, operated by Ajax, are saying its location next to the city shows environmental racism, sitting in Genesee Township’s only location where the population is held by a majority of Black residents.

According to Earthjustice, an environmental organization, the asphalt plant sits across from public housing where around 400 families live.

The organization said many of the residents already suffer chronic health problems due to the area’s concentration of industrial polluters and the Flint Water Crisis.

Last week, attorneys asked a circuit court judge to make the state redo the Ajax permit. They argued that the agency violated the Clean Air Act and the state’s air quality rules by failing to account for the plant’s full potential emissions, and by relying on data from air monitors located 50 and 100 miles away.

Ted Zahrfeld, the board chair of the Saint Francis Prayer Center, which is less than a mile away from the Ajax plant, said, “The last time we fought an air permit that was so blatantly discriminatory, it took 24 years for the EPA to take action. By then, the damage was already done. The opening of the Ajax plant shows how little has changed - regulators still want this place to be a sacrifice zone, and those of us who live here still refuse to be sacrificed.”

Mona Munroe-Younis, executive director of the Environmental Transformation Movement of Flint, added, “The price of Michigan’s asphalt should not be more cancer, asthma, and respiratory illnesses in a community that can least afford to deal with it. EGLE ought to be ashamed for prioritizing industry profits over our right to breathe clean air.”

