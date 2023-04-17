Flushing teacher is state finalist in national teaching award

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flushing High School teacher has been selected as a state finalist for the national 2023 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

Karen Sleno has been selected, along with five other Michigan educators, for the award, the Michigan Department of Education announced on Monday, April 17.

“Michigan and its students are fortunate to have so many dedicated and talented teachers throughout the state,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice. “We salute these six strong state finalists and wish them the best of luck at the national level this year.”

Each year up to 108 teachers are recommended to receive PAEMST awards by a national committee of prominent mathematicians, scientists, mathematics/science education researchers, district level personnel, and classroom teachers.

Up to two teachers—mathematics or science— receive the award from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. territories as a group (comprising American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands), and schools operated in the United States and overseas by the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA).

Teachers selected as PAEMST awardees receive a trip to Washington, D.C. where they attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities.

They also receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation along with a presidential certificate. In addition, they join an elite cohort of award-winning teachers who support and promote state/jurisdiction and national science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) teaching.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.