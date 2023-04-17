Lyrid Meteor Shower visible this week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lyrid Meteor Shower will be visible all week long, but experts believe Saturday will be the best day to view it.

The spectacle will be visible all over the planet. For the best viewing experience, prop up a chair outside, grab a blanket and turn all nearby lights off to help your eyes adjust to the dark.

“Every Meteor shower has a parent body that’s leaving that debris behind,” said Shannon Schmoll, with the Abrams Planetarium. “For this particular meteor shower it’s from the comet Thatcher, which hasn’t been seen since 1861 If I remember correctly but that debris field is still there.”

Experts aren’t exactly sure how old the Lyrid Meteor Shower is, but humans have been documenting its existence for nearly 2,700 years.

