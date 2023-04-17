Much colder to begin the new workweek with scattered rain & snow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After summer-like conditions last week and over the weekend, we’re back to reality this Monday morning with a large cooldown. Temperatures today will officially stay below-average, as well as on Tuesday, but by Wednesday we’ll have temperatures make a return closer to normal for mid-April.

A low pressure system still spinning to our west is what’s bringing this cooldown, along with scattered rain and snow showers. The most concentrated rain and snow will be today, Tuesday should see less coverage. Wednesday is expected to be the driest day of the week before more scattered showers move in to close the week. For a general look at those chances, head on over to the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

Hopefully you didn’t put away your heavier jacket just yet! Temperatures are beginning the 30s this morning, wind chills even down to the upper 20s thanks to the southwest wind that’s been picking up. This is some heavier-jacket kind of weather for the bus stops and morning drive today. Wind speeds will stay stronger today from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. This will keep wind chills in the 30s all day. Highs will reach up to around 42 degrees.

Monday sees highs in the lower 40s, wind chills stay in the 30s. (WNEM)

The low pressure system spinning to our west will bring scattered rain and snow showers to our area today. The chance will be here all day, though it won’t rain or snow non-stop so expect a few pauses from time-to-time. This will lead to damp conditions through today, but air temperatures above freezing will prevent any ice from forming. Snow could stick on cars, elevated surfaces, grass, if it can fall heavy enough under any bursts, but this will mostly just lead to periods of lower visibility.

Monday sees scattered rain and snow moving through. (WNEM)

Tonight

Snow and rain turns more isolated going into tonight with lows falling to around 32 degrees. With those temperatures, any snow showers that stick around could bring a light coating to the ground. The wind will be from the west at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. This will keep wind chills in the 20s overnight, it will feel very cold as you leave the house Tuesday morning!

Tuesday morning will feel cold! (WNEM)

Tuesday

Some rain and snow mix will be around in the morning on Tuesday, but near the midday hours we’ll begin to see any rain and snow left tapering off. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the remainder of the day. Rain and melted snow totals will land between 0.1″ and 0.2″ by midday Tuesday, though the majority of this is picked up on Monday.

Tuesday morning sees some rain and snow lingering. (WNEM)

Highs will reach the 45 degree mark with a northwest wind from 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. As result, it will be another day with wind chills in the 30s. Tuesday night will turn colder with clearing skies and a weakening wind. That will allow lows to fall to around 29 degrees. If you bought flowers or plants over the weekend, keep them inside or cover them up Tuesday night!

Tuesday gets into the middle 40s. (WNEM)

