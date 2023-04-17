Police: Burton man dies in crash after driving recklessly

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old Burton man is dead after police say he was driving recklessly prior to crashing into another vehicle.

Officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a crash on W. Bristol Road near Bishop International Airport about 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Prior to the crash, several 911 calls were made reporting a Dodge Ram driving recklessly on westbound W. Bristol Road, police said.

The investigation revealed the Dodge Ram, driven by 24-year-old Ryan McMenemy, of Burton, crossed the centerline of W. Bristol Road and crashed into another vehicle traveling on W. Bristol Road, police said.

McMenemy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for minor injuries, police said.

Police believe the speed of the Dodge Ram was a contributing factor in the crash.

If you have any information on this crash, you are asked to contact Flint Township Police Det. Lopez at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

