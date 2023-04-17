Residents recount Mt. Morris building explosion

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saturday night explosion rocked a mid-Michigan community, and although no one was hurt, a building was leveled in the blast.

TV5′s James Felton spoke to residents in Mt. Morris to get their reaction to an eventful weekend.

“It was scary coming home. And like I said, I thought it was fireworks. And they’re shooting everywhere. And I’m like ‘What in the world is going on?’” Mt. Morris resident Lisa Peters-Stephens said.

Peters-Stephens saw the explosion that took place at a building right in the heart of town Saturday night, April 15.

“I don’t know. It was just crazy. It was insane. Like totally insane. It was scary,” Peters-Stephens said,

While she was heading home, Mt. Morris resident Corey Shoultes was sound asleep.

“I woke up to what I thought was a head-on collision or car accident, just really loud explosion,” Shoultes said.

He said he feels bad for those who depend on that building.

“That somebody’s life,” Shoultes said. “That’s the way they make their income. So, it sucks.”

Peters-Stephens said the building has been around for a long time.

“In the early ‘90s it was a dress shop for weddings and prom for multiple schools,” she said. “And then it was something else which I don’t remember. And then I know it was a pool hall not that long ago.”

The Mt. Morris Police Chief said no one was hurt. In the meantime, road closures in the area will remain in place until further notice.

As for Peters-Stephens, she said she knows who owns this building and wishes nothing but the best for him.

“Hopefully, he can get it back up and stuff,” she said. “But I don’t know, I just hope for the best for him because we need good people in our town.”

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. TV5 was told the state fire marshal will be at the site on Wednesday, April 19.

