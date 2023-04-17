Residents recount Mt. Morris building explosion

A Saturday night explosion rocked a mid-Michigan community, and although no one was hurt, a building was leveled in the blast.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saturday night explosion rocked a mid-Michigan community, and although no one was hurt, a building was leveled in the blast.

TV5′s James Felton spoke to residents in Mt. Morris to get their reaction to an eventful weekend.

“It was scary coming home. And like I said, I thought it was fireworks. And they’re shooting everywhere. And I’m like ‘What in the world is going on?’” Mt. Morris resident Lisa Peters-Stephens said.

Peters-Stephens saw the explosion that took place at a building right in the heart of town Saturday night, April 15.

Related: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Building explodes in Mt. Morris

“I don’t know. It was just crazy. It was insane. Like totally insane. It was scary,” Peters-Stephens said,

While she was heading home, Mt. Morris resident Corey Shoultes was sound asleep.

“I woke up to what I thought was a head-on collision or car accident, just really loud explosion,” Shoultes said.

He said he feels bad for those who depend on that building.

“That somebody’s life,” Shoultes said. “That’s the way they make their income. So, it sucks.”

Peters-Stephens said the building has been around for a long time.

“In the early ‘90s it was a dress shop for weddings and prom for multiple schools,” she said. “And then it was something else which I don’t remember. And then I know it was a pool hall not that long ago.”

The Mt. Morris Police Chief said no one was hurt. In the meantime, road closures in the area will remain in place until further notice.

As for Peters-Stephens, she said she knows who owns this building and wishes nothing but the best for him.

“Hopefully, he can get it back up and stuff,” she said. “But I don’t know, I just hope for the best for him because we need good people in our town.”

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. TV5 was told the state fire marshal will be at the site on Wednesday, April 19.

Read next:
Drug-resistant fungus spreading in Michigan
Photo of drug-resistant candida auris.
Road workers speak on dangers of the job
Two Michigan bills in the state House are aiming to allow police to set up speeding in road...
Flint residents voice frustrations over asphalt plant
On the northside of Flint, St. Francis Prayer Center is where people in need come for things...
Michigan farmers dealing with weather fluctuations
Some plants sprouted during last week's warm-up and this week's cool-down could pose a...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Blanc Fire Department was called to a house fire in Grand Blanc Township on Friday...
Flames engulf home in Grand Blanc Twp
Mount Morris building left destroyed after an explosion overnight.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Building explodes in Mt. Morris
Generic police lights
Saginaw man dies in fiery crash
Photo of drug-resistant candida auris.
Drug-resistant fungus spreading in Michigan
TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update
Active weather returns this weekend. Warm today, wet tomorrow.

Latest News

Residents recount Mt. Morris building explosion
Some plants sprouted during last week's warm-up and this week's cool-down could pose a...
Michigan farmers dealing with weather fluctuations
Michigan farmers dealing with weather fluctuations
Road workers speak on dangers of the job