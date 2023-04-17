Road workers speak on dangers of the job

GENESEE CO. Mich. (WNEM) – The Genesee County Road Commission held an event on Monday to kick off Work Zone Safety Awareness Week.

TV5′s James Felton spoke with Brandon Kennedy, a construction worker who nearly lost his life at a work zone in Genesee County last year.

“It’s terrifying,” Kennedy said, speaking about being clipped by a car.

Kennedy said he went through that last summer in a work zone on Irish Road in Genesee County. The owner of Kennedy Excavating said he was trying to get a driver to slow down as the vehicle approached at high speed.

“I tried getting away, but I was blocked by my truck. I couldn’t move any farther and just kind of ducked his mirror and took his mirror off with my shoulder. Which in turn, he never stopped, he never stopped to see, apologize, nothing. Kept on the same speed around the closure and went right to Davison Township and reported that I had vandalized his truck,” Kennedy said.

He said he believes the overall mentality of motorists is harmful to construction workers.

“The people that were wanting to fight, and swerve their cars at you, I can’t tell you how many did that,” Kennedy said. “I mean you step out and they swerve their car at you. Throwing things at you. Just unbelievable.”

Kennedy was one of the speakers at the Genesee County Road Commission’s Work Zone Awareness Week event. This year’s theme is “You Play a Role in Work Zone Safety, Work with Us.”

But cooperation from the motoring public isn’t always a given. Gerrad Godley, construction manager at the Genesee County Road Commission said last year, a gun was pulled on his staff member four times in a work zone.

“And the fourth time, it was put right into his face. Doing construction,” Godley said.

The Genesee County Road Commission is reminding drivers to slow down and pay attention in work zones. But as Godley pointed out, even understanding what the sign says isn’t enough for some people.

“The public was completely disregarding the signs. We turned that into a one-way, the public didn’t care, they drove the wrong way. We told the public they were driving the wrong way, they told us they didn’t care,” Godley said.

Right now, state lawmakers in Lansing are considering legislation that would place cameras in work zones and MDOT construction sites. It’s something that Kennedy supports.

Related: Construction zone speed camera legislation moves forward

“Let’s put your desk next to the highway and let everybody drive by you at 75 miles an hour, and then you might understand,” Kennedy said.

In 2022, 16 people in Michigan were killed in work zones. Of that number, 13 were drivers.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.