Saginaw man dies in fiery crash

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man died in a fiery crash Sunday morning.

It happened at 2:25 a.m. on northbound I-75 near US-10 in Bay County.

A commercial box truck was traveling in the right lane when it hit a 2007 Buick that was stopped in the same lane, Michigan State Police said.

The Buick became engulfed in flames, police said.

The driver of the Buick, a 40-year-old Saginaw man, was unable to escape, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the box truck, a 62-year-old Livonia man, was treated for minor injuries.

