Spirit fall in Game 2 OT, 2-1

SARNIA, Ont. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (4-5) lost 2-1 in overtime to the Sarnia Sting (6-2) Sunday, April 16, at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

Matyas Sapovaliv scored the game-tying goal with time winding down while Tristan Lennox stopped 45 of 47 shots faced for Saginaw. Benjamin Gaudreau earned his seventh win of the postseason for Sarnia by stopping 33 of 34. Ty Voit netted a goal and an assist for the Sting while Luca Del Bel Belluz tallied the game winner.

The game began with Saginaw down a skater after Nic Sima went to the box for interference at 7:59. Sarnia converted with a powerplay tally at 8:14. Ethan Del Mastro sent a pass to Sasha Pastujov in the Saginaw zone. The winger left the puck for Ty Voit, who sent a shot over Lennox for his second of the postseason.

At the end of the first period, Sarnia led 1-0 with a 15-4 shot advantage.

The second period started with both teams going down a skater after Zayne Parekh and Lucas Fischer both were called for interference at 5:31. Neither team scored during that time.

The rest of the period consisted of a Lennox and Gaudreau goaltending battle. After 40 minutes, Sarnia led 1-0 with a 29-12 shot lead.

The third period opened with the Spirit on the penalty kill after Roberto Mancini was guilty of hooking at 1:31. Shortly after the first penalty, Mancini found himself in the box again after he took a holding penalty at 3:37. During the second penalty, Nolan Dillingham went to the box for a check to the head on Mitchell Smith at 3:50. Nobody scored at four-on-four or on the short powerplay time after.

Owen MacDonald took a check to the head call at 9:00 in the third frame, resulting in a Saginaw man-advantage. The Spirit failed to score on the chance.

With time running out, Saginaw called Lennox to the bench for an extra attacker. The Spirit used the chance to score their first goal of the series with 40 seconds left in regulation. Hunter Haight won the faceoff and passed back to Zayne Parekh. The defenseman sent a shot at Gaudreau, and Matyas Sapovaliv batted the rebound past the goaltender for his team-leading eighth goal of the postseason.

Game 2 would head to overtime tied at 1-1, while the Sting held a 38-29 shot lead.

In overtime, Tristan Lennox batted a rebound over the glass with his goal stick at 7:29, resulting in a delay of game penalty. Sarnia tallied the game winner at 8:37 on the powerplay. Luca Del Bel Belluz was the beneficiary of a netmouth scramble, scoring the OT winner with assists from Nolan Burke and Ty Voit.

The Sting took the game 2-1 with a 47-34 shot advantage. They hold a 2-0 series lead as the series shifts back to the Dow Event Center. Puck drop for Game 3 is Tuesday, April 18, at 7:05pm. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster, the Saginaw Spirit Store (6321 State Street), Dow Event Center Box Office, and by phone at (989) 497-7747.

