Teens reported missing from Clare Co.

By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT
CLARE CO, Mich. (WNEM) - Two teens are missing from Clare County and the Clare County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating them.

The teens, Hannah Rene King and Easton Michael Guilfoy, left their homes on April 14, the sheriff’s office said, adding they are driving a blue 2008 Jeep Liberty with a Michigan registration of DHX6641.

Both of the teens have been using WiFi connection to communicate with friends and family to ask for money, the sheriff’s office said.

The teens have made claims they are either in the Flint or Manistee area, the sheriff’s office said, adding addresses with connections in those areas have been checked by local law enforcement agencies.

Hannah is 15-year-old. She is described as 5′0″ and 90 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Easton is 16-years-old. He is described as 5′5″ and 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Clare County Central Dispatch at 989-539-7166.

