Tigers host the Guardians to open 3-game series

The Detroit Tigers open a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers(MLB/MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cleveland Guardians (9-7, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (5-9, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Hunter Gaddis (0-0); Tigers: Matthew Boyd (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -120, Tigers +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Detroit has gone 2-3 at home and 5-9 overall. The Tigers are 4-8 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cleveland has gone 7-3 on the road and 9-7 overall. The Guardians have a 6-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .000 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The Grand Blanc Fire Department was called to a house fire in Grand Blanc Township on Friday...
Flames engulf home in Grand Blanc Twp
Mount Morris building left destroyed after an explosion overnight.
Mt. Morris building explodes over weekend
TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update
Active weather returns this weekend. Warm today, wet tomorrow.
Graffiti on Currie Bridge in Midland.
Midland bridge defaced, police seeking information
For all intents and purposes, the pandemic is over, but experts on infectious diseases are...
Infectious disease experts discuss new phase of COVID-19

Latest News

NTSB
NTSB: Sleet, lack of speed likely caused 2021 plane crash
Detroit Tigers players outfielders Victor Reyes, right, Austin Meadows, left, and Akil Baddoo...
Tigers’ Austin Meadows sidelined by mental health issues
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at Adventure Outdoors gun store, Thursday,...
GOP’s DeSantis visits Whitmer’s Michigan, the ‘anti-Florida’
FILE - Emergency workers work the scene of a fatal accident on Aug. 24, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla....
Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 traffic deaths