Cold tonight, warming up a bit Wednesday, with a chance of rain & storms

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Any showers leftover from early today have started to diminish into the evening, and skies are starting to clear out a bit, too!

These changing conditions are a sign of things to come as we head into the middle day of the workweek, with temperatures taking a bit of a step up for Wednesday. Although conditions will improve Wednesday, it will be very brief as our next round of precipitation will return tomorrow.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will begin clearing from west to east tonight as high pressure noses into the area from the west. Some areas will get a chance for some late day sun tonight before the sun goes down (8:22 PM). Skies will clear everywhere by the overnight and winds will lighten up, which should set us up for a big cool down tonight.

Low temperatures are expected to be below freezing tonight. (WNEM)

Plan on lows settling in the 20s for most locations, with low 30s at best. If you planted any sensitive vegetation last week when it was warm, or you have anything already sprouting/budding, make sure you take precautions tonight.

Wednesday

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected to return by Wednesday late afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

Skies will start partly to mostly sunny on Wednesday, but skies will gradually fill back in with cloud cover for the afternoon and evening hours. Eventually, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to return to the area by the late afternoon and evening, and will continue at times overnight.

Scattered showers will linger at times into Wednesday night. (WNEM)

Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain is possible with some of the stronger cells that pass through. Most areas will see less than 0.50″ of rain through 8 AM Thursday, though anyone who sees a thunderstorm could go slightly higher with any localized downpours.

High temperatures are expected to be back in the 50s on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Highs on Wednesday should at least be a bit warmer as winds will turn southeasterly, landing in the 50s to near 60 for the middle of the week. Expect those winds to be much lighter around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For a look beyond Wednesday, be sure to check out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

