Consumers Energy seeks $212M rate increase

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy is seeking a $212 million rate increase.

The energy company filed a request with the Michigan Public Service Commission seeking the increase on Dec. 15, 2022. Along with the increase, the company is seeking a $2 increase in its residential monthly service charge.

If the request is approved by the commission, residential customers would see an increase of nearly 8 percent in addition to the $2 a month increase in the monthly service charge, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said.

Attorney General Dana Nessel filed testimony before the commission on Monday, April 17 seeking a 75 percent reduction of Consumers Energy’s request, along with the elimination of the company’s request to increase residential monthly service charges.

Nessel also said she is seeking to limit any increase for residential customers to less than 2 percent.

“I have said it before and it continues to be true, Michigan residents are facing enormous pressure as their heating bills consume more and more of their household income,” Nessel said. “My filed response explains that Consumers Energy should learn to cut costs in its own budget just as customers have had to cut costs in theirs to accommodate these climbing energy costs.”

Consumers Energy will file its rebuttal on May 8.

The commission’s decision is expected around October.

TV5 has reached out to Consumers Energy regarding the rate increase request.

