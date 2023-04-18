Delta College hosts Great Lakes Bay Job Fair

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Dozens of companies were trying to scoop up the next generation of leaders at the Great Lakes Bay Job Fair on Tuesday.

Students at Delta College were able to meet with prospective employers Tuesday. Faculty members said the job fair was a good way for students to see the world of opportunities after graduation.

“It’s a good way to get everybody together in one place to be able to get ideas on careers and on things you didn’t know were an option,” Associate Director of Career Advising Jon Hoerauf said.

Officials from at least 70 businesses and skilled trades participated in the event.

