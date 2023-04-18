Deputy, son of retired Saginaw Co. officer killed

Deputy Josh Owen shown with his K-9, Karma.
Deputy Josh Owen shown with his K-9, Karma.(Pope County Sheriff's Office)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Supporters are raising thousands for the family of a Minnesota law enforcement officer with mid-Michigan ties who was killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Josh Owen died during the attempted arrest of a domestic assault suspect Saturday night, April 15 in Pope County, Minnesota. He, another deputy, and a police officer were shot.

Owen was taken to a hospital where he later died on his birthday, having turned 44-years-old. Police said the suspect died in an exchange of gunfire.

Owen was the son of Dan Owen, a retired officer in Saginaw County’s Carrollton Township.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office said Owen had worked for the agency for 12 years.

“Our hearts are with everyone that loved Josh,” the Saginaw Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The GoFundMe has been set up for Owen’s family, and it has already raised over $7,000. It can be found on the Monday section of the WNEM hotlinks page.

Read next:
Road workers speak on dangers of the job
Two Michigan bills in the state House are aiming to allow police to set up speeding in road...
Flint residents voice frustrations over asphalt plant
On the northside of Flint, St. Francis Prayer Center is where people in need come for things...
Michigan farmers dealing with weather fluctuations
Some plants sprouted during last week's warm-up and this week's cool-down could pose a...
Residents recount Mt. Morris building explosion
A Saturday night explosion rocked a mid-Michigan community, and although no one was hurt, a...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Blanc Fire Department was called to a house fire in Grand Blanc Township on Friday...
Flames engulf home in Grand Blanc Twp
Photo of drug-resistant candida auris.
Drug-resistant fungus spreading in Michigan
Generic police lights
Saginaw man dies in fiery crash
Mount Morris building left destroyed after an explosion overnight.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Building explodes in Mt. Morris
The missing person has been found safe.
Clare Co. teens found

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Monday evening, April 17
A Saturday night explosion rocked a mid-Michigan community, and although no one was hurt, a...
Residents recount Mt. Morris building explosion
Residents recount Mt. Morris building explosion
Some plants sprouted during last week's warm-up and this week's cool-down could pose a...
Michigan farmers dealing with weather fluctuations