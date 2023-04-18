Deputy, son of retired Saginaw Co. officer killed

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Supporters are raising thousands for the family of a Minnesota law enforcement officer with mid-Michigan ties who was killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Josh Owen died during the attempted arrest of a domestic assault suspect Saturday night, April 15 in Pope County, Minnesota. He, another deputy, and a police officer were shot.

Owen was taken to a hospital where he later died on his birthday, having turned 44-years-old. Police said the suspect died in an exchange of gunfire.

Owen was the son of Dan Owen, a retired officer in Saginaw County’s Carrollton Township.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office said Owen had worked for the agency for 12 years.

“Our hearts are with everyone that loved Josh,” the Saginaw Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The GoFundMe has been set up for Owen’s family, and it has already raised over $7,000. It can be found on the Monday section of the WNEM hotlinks page.

