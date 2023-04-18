Dispatchers see rise in 911 hang-up calls

CORUNNA, Mich. (WNEM) - Shiawassee Central Dispatch is asking residents to check their phones following a rise in 911 hang-up calls.

Dispatch said it has seen a drastic increase in hang-up calls, from accidental to kids prank calling 911.

Since April 1, dispatch said the center has taken 328 hang-up calls, an average of 19 per day. Since Jan. 1, there have been 1,647 hang-ups.

In 2022, dispatchers received 2,959 911 hang-ups.

Officials said the numbers only account for hang-ups that were accidental dials that did not turn into a actual call, and does not include calls where the person called multiple times.

“Each one of these calls ties up a dispatcher who has to attempt to make contact with the caller to ensure everything is ok,” Shiawassee Central Dispatch posted on Facebook. “The calls that go unanswered are then sent to an officer to attempt to locate the caller and check the welfare. This ties up emergency responders who are then unavailable for actual emergency calls.”

Dispatch added while they realize accidents do happen, there are tips and tricks to prevent it, and what to do if you end up calling on accident.

Don’t hang up! You may think you hung up in time, but chances are you didn’t. Stay on the line and let the dispatcher know it was an accident and answer the questions they ask.

Deactivated call phones WILL still call 911. If the phone turns on, it can call 911. Don’t let kids play with deactivated call phones unless the battery is removed or dead.

Teach your kids about 911. It’s not a game when a child is calling 911 repeatedly and hanging up or making false statements to the dispatcher.

Turn off the automatic dialing setting so putting your phone in a cupholder or a tight pocket won’t dial 911.

