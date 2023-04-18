Federal funding invests in 15 community projects throughout mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - New federal funding requests for 15 community projects will be included in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 government spending bills.

The projects will benefit Genesee, Saginaw, Bay, Tuscola and Midland County residents and create jobs.

The federal funding for the local initiatives will support blight removal, local law enforcement, clean, safe drinking water initiatives, access to affordable health care, schools and to prevent flooding.

“These community projects will make a real difference in our community by strengthening our infrastructure, creating jobs, supporting public safety and boosting economic development in mid-Michigan,” Congressman Dan Kildee said. “As a Member of Congress, one of my main responsibilities is to deliver federal funds back to mid-Michigan to help our community. It is my hope that both Republicans and Democrats can come together to pass a responsible government spending bill that includes these critical projects. I am committed to working across the aisle to ensure we can get this done.”

The 15 projects include:

$2 million for Midland County which would be used for snag and debris removal in local waterways to prevent flooding.

$3.2 million for the Frankenmuth Downtown Development Authority (DDA) which would be used for constructing a roundabout and reconverting a roadway that would improve the safety of the road.

$4 million for Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) which would be used to connect two current fixed-route transit authorities, Bay County (Bay Metro) and City of Saginaw (STARS), at Saginaw Valley State University.

$1.3 million for Bay County which would be used for completing renovations at the Bay County Community Center as well as removal of blighted vacant buildings in the community that contribute to crime.

$3.56 million for the Michigan State Police which would be used for making critical upgrades to local law enforcement equipment, technology, patrol vehicles and vessels, to provide additional tools for Michigan law enforcement.

$1.8 million for the Hemlock Public School District which would be used for the construction of a field house to keep youth active year-round. Currently, the county ranks 71 out of 83 in Michigan for length and quality of life.

About $3 million for the Village of St. Charles which would be used to replace lead and copper water service lines with safe, reliable alternatives that will ensure St. Charles’ drinking water supply does not contain harmful toxins.

$1.25 million for the city of Flushing which would be used for the improvement of the Flushing Wastewater Treatment Plant to ensure the systems maintain efficient and effective treatment prior to releasing water into the Flint River.

$5 million for the Genesee County Drain Commissioner which would be used to expand drinking water infrastructure in Genesee County, including the Charter Township of Fenton and the City of Burton, to reduce potential exposure to harmful toxins like arsenic and ensure continuous water flow to mitigate bacterial growth in the water supply.

$995,000 for Central Michigan University which would be used to bring technology-enabled health care education into secondary school classrooms in rural communities with fewer than 20,000 residents in Bay, Isabella, Midland and Saginaw counties.

$4 million for Communities First, Inc. in Flint which would be used to renovate the Marian Hall building, converting it to affordable housing, and restore the Masonic Temple building into a mixed-use space for the community.

$3.7 million for the Genesee County Parks and Recreation Commission which would be used for the improvement of parks and recreational spaces across Genesee County. Specifically, the upgrades to these parks will ensure these spaces are accessible for people with physical and developmental disabilities.

$3.15 million for the Office of Genesee County Sheriff which would be used to combat drug and human trafficking in Genesee County and enhance services for children who are victims of crime and abuse.

$4 million for the Saginaw County Land Bank Authority which would be used to eliminate key public safety threats by demolishing vacant properties and expanding affordable housing opportunities in Saginaw County.

$4 million for Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity which would be used for making critical home repairs, including to energy systems and roofs, for veterans and low-income households to address health and safety issues.

