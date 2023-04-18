Greta Van Fleet announces tour with show in Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Greta Van Fleet announced the band’s Starcatcher World Tour on Tuesday, April 18.

The tour includes a stop in Detroit. The Frankenmuth-native band will play at Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 8.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21.

