Halo Burger announces winner of 100 year billboard design scholarship contest

A Mott Community College student is the winner of a $1,000 scholarship to celebrate Halo Burger’s 100 years of service in mid-Michigan.(Halo Burger)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Mott Community College student is the winner of a $1,000 scholarship to celebrate Halo Burger’s 100 years of service in mid-Michigan.

To mark the occasion, the Flint restaurant collaborated with Mott Community College to offer the scholarship.

Social media followers for both organizations voted on designs for an artwork contest, and selected Joseph Buffington, a student from Flint, as the winner. Halo Burger said the design received well over a thousand votes.

“We asked our social media followers to vote on the designs and expected to have a few top contestants. We received an outpour of votes, and the majority were for Joseph Buffington’s design. There were so many outstanding designs submitted by Mott Community College students, but Joseph’s design really resonated with our audience,” explained Domenique Annoni, Halo Burger’s Marketing Manager.

The design submitted by Buffington is inspired by Halo Burger’s cow roundel logo which has been with the brand since the 1960′s when Bill Thomas purchased two Kewpee locations and changed the names from Kewpee Hotel Hamburgs to Bill Thomas’ Halo Burger.

Halo Burger has been active in Flint since 1923 when they sold their first burger on Harrison Street out of a box-car style wagon.

The restaurant said the contest gave the brand the opportunity to get a fresh perspective from the younger generation and see what continues to inspire their fans.

“Flint is a tight-knit community and businesses really work hard to come together and build each other for the better of the city. While brainstorming with Brilliant Marketing Co. & Agency last year we got the idea to do a billboard design scholarship with a local college. We learned a lot from this contest and plan to continue to involve our fans in helping us make decisions,” Annoni said.

