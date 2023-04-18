Kroger accepting EBT payments for online grocery orders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kroger announced Tuesday they are now accepting EBT payments for eligible online grocery orders.

Kroger Co. of Michigan said they have accepted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for years, but now customers can use EBT payments to purchase groceries through the Kroger app or their website.

To successfully order online while using EBT payments:

Customers can add their EBT account number as a new card under” my account” and “wallet.” Fill their online cart with SNAP-eligible items, select a pickup or delivery time and checkout. Once on the checkout page, choose EBT as the payment method and enter the PIN to confirm the order.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.