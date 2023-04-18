Man arrested after woman found dead in his home

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 54-year-old man was arrested after a 67-year-old woman was found dead inside his residence.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the family of the woman. The family, who do not live in the area, told authorities they had not had contact with the woman for the last couple of years because of a falling out but they were concerned about her, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 1000 block of W. Baseline in Deerfield Township about 10:15 a.m. on Monday, April 17. At the residence, the deputies made contact with a 54-year-old man who lived there. The man told the deputies he was the woman’s spouse, the sheriff’s office said.

The man told the deputies the woman no longer lived there and he could not provide them a current address for her, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies arrested the man on an outstanding, but unrelated warrant.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence. Upon executing the search, investigators discovered the woman dead inside the residence.

The woman had been dead for an unknown period of time, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating her death as suspicious. The manner of her death is unclear at this time, but there is a possibility she died from natural causes, the sheriff’s office said.

The man remains in custody on the outstanding warrant and charges of fraudulent activity and failure to report a death.

The case remains under investigation. Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

