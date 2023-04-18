Man arrested with more than 80 lbs. of weed during traffic stop for speeding

Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup...
Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.(Marion Police Department)
By Amber Ruch and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) – While marijuana is legalized in Illinois, driving around with more than 80 pounds of it is not.

Officers with the Marion Police Department stopped a man accused of speeding through a construction zone early Monday morning.

Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.

The driver, who was from Mississippi, faces several charges, including drug trafficking, and was taken to jail.

Illinois state law only allows residents to possess 30 grams of marijuana.

People from outside the state are only allowed to carry half that much, and it must be sealed in containers authorized by a dispensary.

Copyright 2023 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of drug-resistant candida auris.
Drug-resistant fungus spreading in Michigan
Generic police lights
Saginaw man dies in fiery crash
Mount Morris building left destroyed after an explosion overnight.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Building explodes in Mt. Morris
The missing person has been found safe.
Clare Co. teens found
Plugging in your phone to charge at a public USB charger could be a risk.
AG warns consumers of ‘juice jacking’

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31
Dr. Charles Stanley, the senior pastor at First Baptist Church Atlanta and the founder of In...
Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, has died at 90
Former President Donald Trump announced the release of the Series 2 digital trading cards...
Trump unveils more digital trading cards for sale
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding
Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
2 Iowa teens plead guilty in Spanish teacher’s beating death