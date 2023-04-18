Police seek help locating runaway St. Louis teen

ST. LOUIS, Mich. (WNEM) - The St. Louis Police Department is asking the public for help finding a runaway teen from the St. Louis area.

The teenager is Jaelyn Winters, 14-years-old.

Jaelyn is described as 5′05″ and 125 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Jaelyn was last seen wearing a blue Detroit Lions #21 Jersey with the name “BUSH” on the back. He was also seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black hat, and purple and orange shoes with his initials on them.

Police said he is possibly in Mt. Pleasant or Midland.

Anyone with information on the location of Jaelyn is asked to contact Gratiot County Central Dispatch at 989-875-7505 and ask to speak with the St. Louis police officer on duty.

