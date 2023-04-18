Second round shifts home to Saginaw for Game 3

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (4-5) host the Sarnia Sting (6-2) for Game 3 Tuesday, April 18, at the Dow Event Center. The Sting currently lead the second-round series 2-0.

Tonight’s Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets:

Phone: (989) 497-7747

In-Person: Saginaw Spirit Store (6321 State St.), Dow Event Center Box Office

Broadcast:

Television: CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 467

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

The Series So Far:

The Spirit have dropped a pair of tight games in Sarnia to start the second round. In Game 2, the Sting started the scoring off with a Ty Voit powerplay goal in the first period. A quiet second period was contrasted by an action-packed third. Matyas Sapovaliv tallied the game-tying goal with 40 seconds remaining and forced overtime. It was Sting center Luca Del Bel Belluz who scored the game-winner on another powerplay for the 2-1 win and 2-0 series lead.

Players to Watch:

The Spirit have relied heavily on Matyas Sapoavliv in this year’s postseason. With eight goals and 16 points in just nine games, the Vegas Golden Knights prospect leads Saginaw scoring and has the second-best marks league-wide. Dean Loukus’ nine assists are the most for his team and fifth most in the league. Tristan Lennox has played every game this postseason, and has a 2.45 goals against average (GAA) and a .915 save percentage (SV%).

Nolan Burke, Luca Del Bel Belluz, and Sasha Pastujov all share Sarnia’s goal lead with four each. Burke has the most points (11) while Del Bel Belluz is tied for second in the OHL with three powerplay goals. Ty Voit’s eight assists are the most for his team. Benjamin Gaudreau is tied for the league lead in wins (6) and shutouts (2). The goaltender also holds the top marks for Sarnia, posting a 2.24 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Saginaw has three (3) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas), Tristan Lennox (New York Islanders), and Hunter Haight (Minnesota).

Sarnia has ten (10) players with NHL ties, including Sandis Vilmanis (Florida), Sasha Pastujov (Anaheim), Luca Del Bel Belluz (Columbus), Nolan Burke (Nashville, FA), Ty Voit (Toronto), Ryan Mast (Boston), Christian Kyrou (Dallas), Ethan Del Mastro (Chicago), Chandler Romeo (Ottawa), and Benjamin Gaudreau (San Jose).

