Spring weather damages across UP counties estimated to cost millions in repairs

Due to the costs of the damages they are sustaining due to flooding, Marquette and Ontonagon...
Due to the costs of the damages they are sustaining due to flooding, Marquette and Ontonagon may join the state of emergency declaration shared by Gogebic and Houghton counties and may qualify for federal assistance.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Poor spring weather continues to be a major issue in several U.P. counties.

During a briefing with state legislators and Houghton County officials Monday afternoon, it was discussed that both Marquette and Ontonagon counties may join the state of emergency declaration.

It is currently in place for Gogebic and Houghton counties.

The rough estimate of damages in these counties was also discussed.

“We understand thus far that Houghton has incurred about $2.2 million in damages according to the estimates from our road commission,” said Houghton County Board Chairman Tom Tikkanen. “Gogebic may have as high as $7 million, Marquette is at about $1.8 million, and Ontonagon at about $2.9 million.”

If these damages reach a certain point the state could reach out to the federal government for emergency funding.

“There is at least the possibility the state may approach the federal government for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) funds,” said Tikkanen. “But that would require a FEMA declaration, and that’s an involved process.”

However, these estimates are subject to change, as an assessment of all damages is currently impossible.

“We have to wait for this snow and the water to go down before we can a true number on all of this,” said Houghton County Road Commission (HCRC) Highway Engineer and Manager Kevin Harju. “But that’s the preliminary estimates in all of this, and we’re hopeful that funding will be made available.”

The HCRC also says snowfall over the weekend will further damage roads.

Without additional funding, the commission would have to take different routes to handle its operations.

“We’ll either have to take a loan out of the road commission level,” added Harju. “And/or just decrease some of the services that we can do in the summer, to try and compensate for the damage.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of drug-resistant candida auris.
Drug-resistant fungus spreading in Michigan
Generic police lights
Saginaw man dies in fiery crash
Mount Morris building left destroyed after an explosion overnight.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Building explodes in Mt. Morris
The missing person has been found safe.
Clare Co. teens found
The Grand Blanc Fire Department was called to a house fire in Grand Blanc Township on Friday...
Flames engulf home in Grand Blanc Twp

Latest News

Money generic
Federal funding invests in 15 community projects throughout mid-Michigan
Kroger announced Tuesday they are now accepting EBT payments for all Supplemental Nutrition...
Kroger accepting EBT payments for online grocery orders
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy seeks $212M rate increase
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, April 18th