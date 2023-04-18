State’s largest wind energy park opens in mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan is now home to the state’s largest wind energy park.
By James Felton and Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Mid-Michigan is now home to the state’s largest wind energy park. DTE Energy announced that the Meridian Wind Park is now online.

The wind park is located in both Midland and Saginaw counties and is part of three townships.

TV5′s James Felton spoke to residents about DTE Energy’s $300 million investment.

“Well this is just an amazing accomplishment for the local area here,” said Brian Calka, DTE Energy’s vice president of renewable energy sales and project development.

Calka was talking about the massive wind park that spans three townships and Midland and Saginaw counties.

“The Meridian Wind Park is the state’s largest wind park. You have 77 turbines that are spread across three communities, two counties here,” he said.

DTE Energy said the 225-megawatt wind park generates enough clean energy to power more than 78,000 homes.

Tony Stamas, president and CEO of the Midland Business Alliance, said he is pleased to see this $300 million investment in his backyard.

“It’s exciting on a number of different levels. I mean, I think certainly we see in terms of clean renewable energy, this is really a great building block for our future as a region, as a state,” said Stamas.

Leonard Breasbois, who resides in Mt. Haley Township, has a turbine that is part of the Meridian Wind Park.

“It’s renewable energy. It’s something that hopefully the people will recognize and say, you know what I mean, are we going to rely on oil and natural gas to create our energy here? You know wind is doing it for us,” Breasbois said.

Calka was quick to point out this wind park would not have been possible without the partnership that was present in both Midland and Saginaw counties, along with the three townships.

“You cannot do this alone. It’s going to take partnerships to bring these to the finish line. And this is the celebration today is a great example of just that,” Calka said.

DTE Energy has spent more than $3 billion on renewable energy, with more investments planned in the future.

Read next
Halo Burger announces winner of 100 year billboard design scholarship contest
A Mott Community College student is the winner of a $1,000 scholarship to celebrate Halo...
Dominion: Settlement of $787 million reached with Fox News over false election claims
Generic Gavel
Cedar Point drops gate price for 2023 season
Cedar Point hiring for upcoming season
Michigan State selects security firm to review mass shooting
MSU asks state legislature for help in campus security

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of drug-resistant candida auris.
Drug-resistant fungus spreading in Michigan
Generic police lights
Saginaw man dies in fiery crash
Mount Morris building left destroyed after an explosion overnight.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Building explodes in Mt. Morris
The missing person has been found safe.
Clare Co. teens found
Plugging in your phone to charge at a public USB charger could be a risk.
AG warns consumers of ‘juice jacking’

Latest News

Officials, safety experts discuss importance of attentive driving
This week is National Work Zone Awareness week, and MDOT, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, and safety...
Officials, safety experts discuss importance of attentive driving
Delta College hosts Great Lakes Bay Job Fair
State’s largest wind energy park opens in mid-Michigan
Dozens of companies were trying to scoop up the next generation of leaders at the Great Lakes...
Delta College hosts Great Lakes Bay Job Fair