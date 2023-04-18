Staying cold Tuesday with breezy conditions

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Cold weather sticks around today as the airmass from Canada stays resident over Mid-Michigan. We won’t have as much rain and snow today, but we have another chance of rain returning on Wednesday. The timing of the rain on Wednesday has been moving up, if you have any outdoor plans you’ll want to keep an eye out!

Today

This morning we’ve seen wind chills falling into the teens up north because of a strong northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. This same wind continues through much of today keeping wind chills in the 20s for most, then returning to the 30s later in the afternoon. Highs will officially reach up to around 43 degrees.

Wednesday sees highs in the lower to middle 40s. (WNEM)

We’ll have isolated mixed showers this morning, but the afternoon sees dry weather with mostly cloudy skies. Those clouds will be able to start breaking up closer to dinner, and the through the evening Mid-Michigan will undergo a gradual clearing.

Tonight

Skies will be mostly clear with a low of 29 degrees. The wind will slow down to 5 to 15 mph, but still remain northwesterly. It is early, but if you bought any plants or flowers over the weekend to take advantage of any deals, keep them covered up or bring them inside tonight!

Tuesday night will fall into the upper 20s. (WNEM)

Wednesday

The day will start with sun before clouds gradually return through the late-morning hours. Rain and thunderstorms for Wednesday have been speeding up in timing, now with an afternoon arrival. This rain moves in directly from the west, the Central Michigan region stands the best chance of seeing this rain first. A few thunderstorms are also going to be possible, however there is no severe weather threat for our area tomorrow. Those storms will be able to bring a few heavier downpours though.

Wednesday afternoon sees rain & t-storms moving in. (WNEM)

The initial wave of rain in the afternoon will hold more than what’s in store for the evening. By the evening hours, still expect damp conditions but for the rain to turn more scattered, to possibly even just isolated.

Highs will reach 56 degrees Wednesday with a wind shifting to the east at 5 to 10 mph. The system bringing that rain will allow scattered rain to continue into Wednesday night, then more chances again on Thursday. For a look past Wednesday, head on over to the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

