WATCH: GLSHS finds 2 vessels missing over a century

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two vessels lost to time in Lake Superior have been discovered by the The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) along with Marine Sonic Technology.

On November 18th, 1914, the Steamship C.F. Curtis was towing the schooner barges Selden E. Marvin and Annie M. Peterson from Baraga, Michigan to Tonawanda, New York, all with a load of lumber. The GLSHS said the three ships soon found themselves battling through howling winds, snow squalls and punishing waves. The Curtis, Marvin, and Peterson were never seen again. Not one person from the three ships survived, 28 lives were lost that day.

In 2021, GLSHS located nine lost ships including the C.F. Curtis. One year later in the summer of 2022, after a lot of work and a little bit of luck, the crew in the Shipwreck Society’s research vessel, David Boyd, came across another shipwreck within a few miles of the Curtis. After using a remotely operated vehicle, the crew discovered it was the Marvin, adding finding the Curtis and the Marvin are significant historic discoveries in American history as they were all part of the Hines Lumber industry.

“It was a career highlight to have witnessed the discovery of the Marvin” GLSHS board member and maritime historian, Ric Mixter, said. “As it not only solved a chapter in the nation’s darkest day in lumber history, but also showcased a team of historians who have dedicated their lives towards making sure these stories aren’t forgotten.”

“The combined losses of the C.F. Curtis, Selden E. Marvin and Annie M. Peterson have comprised one of the more tragic stories of shipwreck on the Great Lakes and certainly became one of the Lake Superior’s enduring mysteries,” Executive Director, Bruce Lynn, of the GLSHS said. “To locate the Curtis and Marvin in a space of two years has been amazing…now we just have to find the Peterson!”

The GLSHS is still searching for the Peterson.

“It’s one of our goals to find the Peterson,” Director of Marine Operations for the GLSHS, Darryl Ertel said. “It would be great to know where all three wrecks are lying on the bottom of Superior, and finally be able to tell the stories of the Curtis, Marvin and Peterson.”

