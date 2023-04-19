Brother accused of sexually assaulting 10-month-old

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An 18-year-old is facing charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct after being accused of sexually assaulting his younger brother.

On Tuesday, April 18 at 4:30 p.m., officers responded to Hurley Hospital for reports of a 10-month-old child with injuries consistent with sexual assault, Flint Township Police said.

Officers spoke with emergency room staff and interviewed the family.

Police said the man was located at a home in Flint Township and taken into custody, where he was interviewed and then lodged at the Genesee County Jail.

If convicted of the felony charge, the man faces life in prison.

Anyone who may have information on the investigation is encouraged to call 810-600-3250.

