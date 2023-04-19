Michigan man sentenced for racially motivated hate crimes

WASHINGTON (WNEM) - A Michigan man has been sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday, April 19 after pleading guilty to hate crimes for death threats against Black Lives Matter (BLM) supporters in December 2022.

Kenneth D. Pilon, 62, was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison and one-year supervised release for a series of hate crimes he committed in June and July of 2020, the United States Department of Justice said.

Pilon pleaded guilty to willfully intimidating and attempting to intimidate citizens from engaging in lawful speech and protests in support of BLM.

Pilon admitted he called nine Starbucks stores in mid and southeast Michigan and told the employees answering his calls to tell Starbucks employees wearing BLM t-shirts, “The only good [racial slur] is a dead [racial slur].”

Pilon also admitted he told one employee, “I’m gonna go out and lynch me a [racial slur].”

Over the course of the next month, Pilon left four nooses in parking lots and a fifth noose inside of a 7-Eleven store. Pilon attached each noose to a handwritten note, reading, “An accessory to be worn with your ‘BLM’ t-shirt. Happy protesting!”

“The nooses, the threat letters, and the calls to Starbucks were all intended to terrorize the targeted victims solely because of their race,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division will always stand up to race-based threats of violence, which have no place in civilized society.”

“A noose is a symbol of hatred that evokes the darkest days of our country’s past. Its placement is meant to terrorize a part of our community, but we will not tolerate these race-based threats. Our office stands ready to vigorously investigate and prosecute criminal violations of our civil rights laws,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan.

“Pilon’s hateful conduct, motivated by racial intolerance, was intended to intimidate the victims as well as create fear within the African-American community,” said Special Agent in Charge James A. Tarasca of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners will ensure that if a crime is motivated by bias, it will be investigated as a hate crime and the perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions.”

