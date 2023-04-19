Montrose Twp to hold open house over landfill proposal

MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Montrose Township supervisor is saying “not in my backyard” to a Genesee County proposal to construct a landfill in his community.

He said the landfill is unnecessary and costly.

“I absolutely think it is a terrible thing for Montrose Township. I don’t see any reason for it whatsoever,” Montrose Towship Supervisor Mark Emmendorfer said.

He said he thinks the idea of a new landfill in his community stinks to high heaven. Emmendorfer said Genesee County has proposed construction of a Type III low-hazard industrial waste landfill at the 80-acre site north of Farrand Road and west of Marshall Road in Montrose Township.

“We’ve got two inactive landfill sites, plus we have Brent Run here. We don’t need a fourth one. There’s absolutely no reason for this landfill to go in there, or even be set aside for the future as far as I’m concerned,” Emmendorfer said.

According to the draft of the Genesee County Solid Waste Management Plan, the new landfill would only be used as a back-up site if the private enterprise is unwilling or unable to provide landfill capacity.

“It would cost millions of dollars to buy the equipment and the manpower to even start a landfill like that. So why?” Emmendorfer asked.

It is a question that Emmendorfer is hoping to have answered when county officials hold an open house for residents at the Montrose Township Hall.

“They’re going to have handouts tomorrow, and different kind of information about Type II, Type III landfills. So, come on out, ask the questions, get some answers. Voice your opposition to this plan. This is an open 90-day open period for you to have your say,” Emmendorfer said.

The meeting is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday night, April 20 at the Montrose Charter Township Complex.

TV5 reached out to the Genesee County Division of Water and Waste services but has not heard back.

