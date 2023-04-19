Mt. Morris Twp man indicted for attempted kidnapping

(MGN)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A Mt. Morris Township man was indicted by a federal grand jury for attempted kidnapping, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison said.

On Wednesday, April 19, a 44-year-old Mt. Morris Township man was indicted and charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, and felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

According to the attorney’s office, the Mt. Morris Township man along with two other men approached a woman in a car as she was walking down the street, making sexual remarks and telling her to come with them. When the woman refused, one of the men got out of the car and began to follow her on foot, the attorney’s office said.

The Mt. Morris Township man, who was still in the car, picked up the man following the woman on foot and then drove ahead of the woman, turned onto a side street, and stopped, the attorney’s office said. The Mt. Morris Township man then got out of the car and walked toward the woman, grabbing her as he approached, the attorney’s office said.

The woman pulled away from the Mt. Morris Township man and started running away, at which point the man pulled out a gun, fired a few shots, and continued to pursue the woman, the attorney’s office said.

MSP was conducting an aerial observation in a helicopter and radioed Flint police, who responded to the scene. When police arrived, the man ran, but police pursued him and were able to take him into custody. Police also recovered the gun the man had discarded as he was running.

“I applaud the teamwork of the Michigan State and Flint Police,” Ison said. “They prevented a brazen kidnapping and likely saved the victim from a sexual assault.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the Mt. Morris man faces up to life in prison if convicted.

