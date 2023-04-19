New high school on track for opening in fall 2024

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An important milestone in the construction of a towering new school in Saginaw; crews celebrated the placement of the final steel beam for what will become Saginaw United High School.

So far, the project is right on time.

“It’s extremely exciting,” said Saginaw Public Schools’ Superintendent Ramont Roberts.

Roberts made that remark about the final steel beam that put in place at what will be Saginaw United High School.

He said construction of the home of the Phoenix is entering the next phase.

“It’s another step along the journey, a sign that we’re on our way to building a 21st century facility for our students and our community,” Roberts said. “And we’re just thankful to our community for voting yes on bond 2020 and moving our school system forward.”

Roberts said the project remains on time and on budget.

“Our construction management team is doing a great job managing the project. Obviously, all of our contractors are on site doing a fantastic job, architects are working alongside of all of them. So we’re still on track to finish and open in fall of ‘24,” he said.

Roberts said they are excited about the new school year.

