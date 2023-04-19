Portion of US-10 closed due to traffic crash

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland County Central Dispatch is asking residents to avoid the area of westbound US-10 at Eastman due to a crash.

Central dispatch said a traffic hazard is present.

The crash was reported at 2:38 p.m. and is impacting all westbound lanes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

