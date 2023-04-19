Saginaw Co. approves Dow Event Center updates ahead of Memorial Cup

The greatest prize in the Canadian Hockey League is coming to Saginaw.
The greatest prize in the Canadian Hockey League is coming to Saginaw.(WNEM)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As the Saginaw Spirit head back on the ice Thursday in game four of the playoff series, fans can look forward to more improvements at the Dow Event Center.

The arena will host the 2024 Memorial Cup, a role that officials say could generate up to $25 million for the local economy.

On April 18, the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners approved a $3 million plan to update the structure of the Dow Event Center, which were requirements to host the hockey tournament, as well as other reconstruction work.

The project, which is expected to be complete in May 2024, is estimated to cost around $8.6 million.

Some additions to the project include elevators that will allow access to the center’s mezzanine suite for visitors with disabilities.

The modifications for the Memorial Cup include increasing the number of team locker rooms, four additional VIP suites, more restrooms, and renovations to the media suite.

The Wendler Arena ceiling will also be replaced, and new lighting will be added.

The money for the project will come out of an $11 million fund.

The updates were approved in a 9-2 vote.

Read next:
Midland man needing organ transplant turns to community
A Midland resident who needs a transplant is asking for help from the community.
Sheriff: Man threatens to kill neighbors with gun during dispute
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Saginaw starts phase 2 of roof rehabilitation program
Saginaw City Hall
‘Red flags’ gun bill heads to Whitmer’s desk
State lawmakers in Lansing are considering a series of gun control bills that could be voted on...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after woman found dead in his home
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy seeks $212M rate increase
Deputy Josh Owen shown with his K-9, Karma.
Deputy, son of retired Saginaw Co. officer killed
Mid-Michigan is now home to the state's largest wind energy park.
State’s largest wind energy park opens in mid-Michigan
Photo of drug-resistant candida auris.
Drug-resistant fungus spreading in Michigan

Latest News

A 65-year-old man accused of being a serial rapist has plead no contest to 187 charges,...
Serial rapist pleads no contest to 187 charges
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, April 19
‘Red flags’ gun bill heads to Whitmer’s desk
Saginaw City Hall
Saginaw starts phase 2 of roof rehabilitation program