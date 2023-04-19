Saginaw Co. approves Dow Event Center updates ahead of Memorial Cup

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As the Saginaw Spirit head back on the ice Thursday in game four of the playoff series, fans can look forward to more improvements at the Dow Event Center.

The arena will host the 2024 Memorial Cup, a role that officials say could generate up to $25 million for the local economy.

On April 18, the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners approved a $3 million plan to update the structure of the Dow Event Center, which were requirements to host the hockey tournament, as well as other reconstruction work.

The project, which is expected to be complete in May 2024, is estimated to cost around $8.6 million.

Some additions to the project include elevators that will allow access to the center’s mezzanine suite for visitors with disabilities.

The modifications for the Memorial Cup include increasing the number of team locker rooms, four additional VIP suites, more restrooms, and renovations to the media suite.

The Wendler Arena ceiling will also be replaced, and new lighting will be added.

The money for the project will come out of an $11 million fund.

The updates were approved in a 9-2 vote.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.