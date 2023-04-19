Saginaw starts phase 2 of roof rehabilitation program

Saginaw City Hall
Saginaw City Hall(WNEM)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Saginaw is kicking off the application process for phase two of the ARPA Home Rehabilitation Program, which involves roofs.

The city is encouraging residents to apply, but also to review the qualifications for the program.

To complete an application, residents can attend one of the open application events on Saturday, April 22 or Saturday April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers on 1315 S. Washington Ave.

The criteria for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program are:

  • Must be a City resident
  • Must prove residency for one year at the dwelling –this is accomplished by way of a copy of the deed and current utility bill.
  • Must fall below ARPA Household Income Limit –which is 300% of Low to Moderate Income (LMI) levels as established by the ARPA Act.
  • Documentation of income is required
  • Must be current on all property taxes and water fees or have a completed Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (MIHAF) application number
  • Due to limited funds, selection will be based on lowest income and/or need

“It’s wonderful to see the impact the Home Rehabilitation Program has made in our community and we’re very excited to start Phase II-Roofs. The Home Rehabilitation Team has a wide range of experience working with residents administering basic needs and home rehabilitation programs. We look forward to meeting with citizens and walking them through the application process for Phase II-Roofs. I encourage those City of Saginaw residents who may qualify to attend one of our application events or contact our office to schedule an appointment,” said Yolanda Bland, director of the office of management and budget/community services.

Residents planning to attend one of the events are encouraged to bring the required documentation, including valid a ID, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income and, if necessary, a MIHAF application number.

Residents needing special accommodations can also schedule an appointment with city staff starting Monday, April 24 through April 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, you can call 989-577-0184 or email ARPASERVICE@saginaw-mi.com.

