Sheriff: Man threatens to kill neighbors with gun during dispute

ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Roscommon Township man is facing charges after investigators say he pointed a gun at his neighbors, threatening to kill them.

On April 17, deputies from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Roscommon Township home for reports of a felonious assault during an ongoing neighbor dispute.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, a 63-year-old Roscommon Township man, allegedly brandished a gun, and continued to act aggressively with deputies after they arrived.

Deputies evacuated the victims from their home, and set up a perimeter around the suspect’s home, attempting to persuade the man to surrender.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect would not comply with officers, and began threatening and displaying weapons.

The Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Emergency Response Team responded to the scene to help bring a peaceful resolution to the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the stand-off continued as the suspect remained uncooperative. After seven hours, the suspect was taken into custody.

He is lodged in the Roscommon County Jail and has been charged with two counts of felonious assault.

