Sheriff: Man threatens to kill neighbors with gun during dispute

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Roscommon Township man is facing charges after investigators say he pointed a gun at his neighbors, threatening to kill them.

On April 17, deputies from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Roscommon Township home for reports of a felonious assault during an ongoing neighbor dispute.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, a 63-year-old Roscommon Township man, allegedly brandished a gun, and continued to act aggressively with deputies after they arrived.

Deputies evacuated the victims from their home, and set up a perimeter around the suspect’s home, attempting to persuade the man to surrender.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect would not comply with officers, and began threatening and displaying weapons.

The Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Emergency Response Team responded to the scene to help bring a peaceful resolution to the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the stand-off continued as the suspect remained uncooperative. After seven hours, the suspect was taken into custody.

He is lodged in the Roscommon County Jail and has been charged with two counts of felonious assault.

Read next:
Montrose residents to vote on marijuana ordinance
Next month, Montrose residents will decide whether or not to prohibit recreational marijuana...
Officials, safety experts discuss importance of attentive driving
This week is National Work Zone Awareness week, and MDOT, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, and safety...
Spirit fall to Sting, 5-3 in Game 3
The Saginaw Spirit (4-6) lost 5-3 to the Sarnia Sting (7-2) Tuesday, April 18, at the Dow Event...
Midland man needing organ transplant turns to community
A Midland resident who needs a transplant is asking for help from the community.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy seeks $212M rate increase
Man arrested after woman found dead in his home
Deputy Josh Owen shown with his K-9, Karma.
Deputy, son of retired Saginaw Co. officer killed
Mid-Michigan is now home to the state's largest wind energy park.
State’s largest wind energy park opens in mid-Michigan
Photo of drug-resistant candida auris.
Drug-resistant fungus spreading in Michigan

Latest News

Man who killed mom, 2 sisters as a teen to get new sentence
gavel
Man found fit for trial in abduction of girl who was slain
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Detroit ex-police commander sentenced in towing bribe scheme
Midland man needing organ transplant turns to community